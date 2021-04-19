LIVE

Dua Lipa Wore the Shortest Romper with Sky-High Platform Boots

And added a sexy peekaboo bra.

By Christopher Luu
Apr 19, 2021 @ 4:17 pm
Advertisement

Celebrities can't get enough of tiny, butt-skimming rompers. After Hailey Bieber wore one during some downtime a few weeks ago, Dua Lipa ditched her murderous TikTok robe and wore a super-short playsuit for an appearance on BBC Radio One's Live Lounge.

Lipa paired her long-sleeved one-piece with black, sky-high platform over-the-knee boots and an oversized, contrast-trimmed flight coat to make her dramatic exit. Complete with a face mask and big sunglasses, she was almost incognito for someone wearing no pants.

Credit: Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images

Lipa gave her followers a closer look at the romper and the shoes on her Instagram feed. In a small gallery featuring mirror selfies, she showed off just how short the romper was and the details, like its button-front closure and her peekaboo bra. As for the boots, they're very tall and she added sheer black pantyhose.

RELATED: Dua Lipa Wore a High-Fashion Take on the Viral TikTok Robe

Lipa's latest outfit continues her tour de force of fashion moments. At the Grammys, she sparkled in a throwback-inspired Versace dress on the red carpet and went all-out pink for her rhinestone-studded performance (also Versace). And today wasn't the first time she seemed to forgo pants for fashion, either. Back in March, she wore a very short micro-mini skirt with tall yellow boots, making a case for her favorite combination again, even adding a puffer jacket on top of it all. 

Late last year, she was spotted wearing a throwback look featuring the signature shoe of the '00s: classic Ugg boots.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com