Dua Lipa Wore the Shortest Romper with Sky-High Platform Boots
And added a sexy peekaboo bra.
Celebrities can't get enough of tiny, butt-skimming rompers. After Hailey Bieber wore one during some downtime a few weeks ago, Dua Lipa ditched her murderous TikTok robe and wore a super-short playsuit for an appearance on BBC Radio One's Live Lounge.
Lipa paired her long-sleeved one-piece with black, sky-high platform over-the-knee boots and an oversized, contrast-trimmed flight coat to make her dramatic exit. Complete with a face mask and big sunglasses, she was almost incognito for someone wearing no pants.
Lipa gave her followers a closer look at the romper and the shoes on her Instagram feed. In a small gallery featuring mirror selfies, she showed off just how short the romper was and the details, like its button-front closure and her peekaboo bra. As for the boots, they're very tall and she added sheer black pantyhose.
Lipa's latest outfit continues her tour de force of fashion moments. At the Grammys, she sparkled in a throwback-inspired Versace dress on the red carpet and went all-out pink for her rhinestone-studded performance (also Versace). And today wasn't the first time she seemed to forgo pants for fashion, either. Back in March, she wore a very short micro-mini skirt with tall yellow boots, making a case for her favorite combination again, even adding a puffer jacket on top of it all.
Late last year, she was spotted wearing a throwback look featuring the signature shoe of the '00s: classic Ugg boots.