This New iPhone App Is Like Uber for Blowouts

If you're anything like us, you spend far too much time grappling a round brush and blow dryer before heading out the door every morning—and not always with total success. Enter: “Dry on the Fly,” a new app created by Drybar that will bring a pro stylist to your door in minutes.

With just a few taps of a button, you can schedule an appointment (blowouts are priced at $75, gratuity included) with one of their 500+ professional hair stylists in the comforts of your own home, office, or hotel. That’s right—the hair stylist will come to wherever you are. The coolest part? Just like Uber, you can track your stylist via the map provided on the app to obtain an ETA.

Currently available only in Manhattan, the service lets you choose between getting a blowout ASAP, scheduling one later or, booking with a specific stylist. Once you’ve decided, enter and save your billing info for future appointments. Simply confirm, and before you know it, your own private pro will be there to beautify your tresses.

Head over to the iTunes store now to download this app for free.

