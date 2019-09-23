A Dry Shampoo Explosion Completely Totaled a Car

Image zoom Noam Galai/Getty Images

Raise your hand if you're so passionate about not washing your hair that you have a can of dry shampoo stashed in your medicine cabinet, gym bag, desk drawer — and glove compartment in your car. Same.

But thanks to a scary news story coming out of St. Louis, Mo., you're probably going to want to reconsider keeping your favorite dry shampoo in your car (and start shampooing your hair in the shower more often).

When Christine Debrecht and her husband discovered the huge hole in the sunroof of their 19-year-old daughter's car, with shards of glass everywhere, they had no idea what happened. At first, they thought the damage must have been a result of a tornado or something falling from the sky, but it turns out that it was a can of overheated dry shampoo their daughter stored in the middle console of her car that was the culprit.

The blast was so powerful that the lid of the console blew off and shot through the sunroof.

RELATED: This Styling Technique Will Help You Fake Fuller Hair

Along with the white residue and charred mess inside the car, the couple found the can 50-feet away from the Honda Civic with the bottom of it missing. Debrecht shared the complete horror story in a Facebook post, which was picked up by several news outlets.

But how exactly did this happen? Aersol products, like dry shampoo, are flammable, which means they can explode if they're exposded to smoke, fire, flame, and extreme heat or sunlight. This is why you see that warning on the back of every can of dry shampoo you've ever used.

VIDEO: Everything to Know About What You’ll Pay at the Hair Salon

Aerosols can be unstable because they use isobutane — a hydrocarbon gas — as a propellant, which makes them spray. Some watch groups like the EWG classify the gas as an ingredient that's harmful to the environment and your health.

But if you really need to store hair products in your car, you can avoid an explosion, and any potential health risks, by switching to a powdered dry shampoo. This option is a lot less expensive than replacing the sunroof of your car — or worse, a medical bill.