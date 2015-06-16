Why You Should Swap Your Body Lotion for a Dry Oil Spray

In the drying summer months, hydrating your skin is a must, but the body cremes and lotions you used during the winter can be a little too heavy for the rising heat and peak humidity. The solution? Pick up a dry oil spray.

With a shorter list of ingredients than a potent body serum, a dry oil delivers the same amount of moisture as your favorite lotion, without the extra weight. One-size-fits all versions like Alberto VO5's ($5; walgreens.com) or the Carita Fluide De Beaute ($69; dermstore.com) are a good starting point if you're new to mist-on oils, but we're also loving Viktor & Rolf's Flowerbomb oil ($65; nordstrom.com) on the days we want to substitute our fragrance, and Michael Kors's shimmer-infused version ($60; sephora.com) to amp up our summer glow.

To make the most of the nourishing ingredients, we recommend using your dry oil right after you shower, when your skin is still damp and can retain ample amounts of moisture. Mist a light veil over your arms, legs, and anywhere else that could use a little extra love, then use your hands to work the oil in. Worried that a sprayable formula will leave your floors too slick? Pick up Pacifica's Indian Coconut Nectar ($18; ulta.com), which is equipped with a rollerball cap for a more controlled application.

