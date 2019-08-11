Drunk Taylor Swift Is the Best Taylor Swift, According to the Internet

The internet has voted, and it is official: drunk Taylor Swift is the best Taylor Swift.

On Saturday night, the songstress attended the 2019 MTV VMA nominations and let loose alongside Laverne Cox, Hayley Kiyoko, and A'keria Davenport, who filmed Tay's wild shenanigans. In a video posted to Instagram, Swift is spotted lip-synching and dancing to her hit "You Need to Calm Down" in a rainbow sequin mini dress.

At one point in the clip, Taylor pretends to take a shot out of an imaginary glass while belting out the lyric: "But you're takin' shots at me like it's Patrón." She then rumples her hair through her hands several times and offers some very exaggerated facial expressions while continuing to groove to the beat.

Take a look for yourself at Taylor's antics:

Drunk Taylor is me after one Absolut + La Croix cocktail jamming to her music videos in my living room. #Mood



The video eventually made the rounds on social media, and, by Sunday morning, the hashtag #DrunkTaylor was trending on Twitter. But whether the pop star is inebriated or not is still up for debate.

Either way, the internet took the concept of drunk Taylor and ran with it, developing creative memes that are LOL-worthy. Even the most diehard Swifties can appreciate the humor.

