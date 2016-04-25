Drew Barrymore Reveals the Reasoning Behind Her Adorable New Wrist Tattoo

You’d think choosing to permanently ink your body with a tattoo would follow months of contemplation, but for Drew Barrymore, the decision resulted from an act of impulse. In fact, the 41-year-old actress, who colored her wrist with the names of her daughters, Olive, 3, and Frankie, 2, earlier this month, left matters in the ink artist’s hands.

“I had been wanting to do it, and then one day we were on our way to an appointment. I was like, ‘Can we just quickly stop at this tattoo shop?’ and I walked in and was like, ‘Is anyone available to do a tattoo, like, quickly, like right now?’” she told reporters Sunday in L.A. at Safe Kids Day 2016. So what happened next? “This guy came in and he was like, ‘Yeah, I can.’ And I was like, ‘I’m going to write this down on a piece of paper, and can you just transfer it onto my arm?’ So it’s my handwriting.”

As for whether or not the man responsible for helping translate her vision was star struck, let’s just say that for him it was another day on the job. “He really had no reaction. He was lovely and very mellow. He’s on my Instagram, if you ever want to see him. He’s very sweet,” she added.

We love Barrymore’s wildflower attitude.

—with reporting by Carita Rizzo