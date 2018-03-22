Drew Barrymore Had to Name Her Least-Talented Co-Star to Avoid Eating a Turkey Testicle

Isabel Jones
Mar 22, 2018 @ 9:30 am

During a particularly harsh (and completely disgusting) round of spill your guts or fill your guts on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Santa Clarita Diet star Drew Barrymore was forced to get real about her famous co-stars.

When asked to rank her fellow actors Adam Sandler, Hugh Grant, and Jake Gyllenhaal from most to least talented, or otherwise ingest a turkey testicle (!), the 43-year-old begrudgingly chose the former.

Jim Spellman/WireImage

Barrymore, a rom-com favorite, has teamed up with Sandler for three different films: The Wedding Singer (1998), 50 First Dates (2004), and Blended (2014). The actress appeared alongside Grant in Music and Lyrics (2007), and worked with Gyllenhaal in cult drama Donnie Darko (2001).

Getty (3)

So … who’s the most talented? Being a loyal friend and longtime collaborator, Barrymore chose Adam as the most talented of the bunch, followed by Hugh, which means that Jake Gyllenhaal was deemed the least-talented co-star.

“When I run into [Jake] next time, I’ll be like ‘Dude, it was like selling you down the river or eating turkeys’ balls,’” Drew told the host.

Honestly, we can’t say we wouldn’t do the same.

Naturally, sweet Drew made amends with an adorable show of affection for her former co-star. The same day that the Late Late Show clip made its rounds, Barrymore took to the red carpet with a sign reading "I [heart] Jake Gyllenhaal." 

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Show Transcript

Yeah. [CROSSTALK] It's because I was on James Corden and in order to not eat a turkey's testicle on his show, on his sgement like eat it or spill it. I don't know what it's called, all I know is I didn't want to eat a turkey testicle so. I made a joke about Jake, which was pertinent to the question, and people don't read the fine print. They don't, you know, if they saw the show they'd see I was saying, Jake, like I'm so sorry to do this, it's only to not eat a turkey's testicle. And then I woke up to headlines everywhere, That I think he's the least talented person I've ever worked with. And I'm like, first of all, in this day and age, really this is an interesting headline? B, everybody get a life. C, if you see the show or watch the fine print, it's the least insulting thing ever, or at least I thought, so I tried to make it the least insulting. And You know I guess people are just desperate for a headline. I love him. He's great.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!