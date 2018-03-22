Drew Barrymore Had to Name Her Least-Talented Co-Star to Avoid Eating a Turkey Testicle

During a particularly harsh (and completely disgusting) round of spill your guts or fill your guts on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Santa Clarita Diet star Drew Barrymore was forced to get real about her famous co-stars.

When asked to rank her fellow actors Adam Sandler, Hugh Grant, and Jake Gyllenhaal from most to least talented, or otherwise ingest a turkey testicle (!), the 43-year-old begrudgingly chose the former.

Jim Spellman/WireImage

Barrymore, a rom-com favorite, has teamed up with Sandler for three different films: The Wedding Singer (1998), 50 First Dates (2004), and Blended (2014). The actress appeared alongside Grant in Music and Lyrics (2007), and worked with Gyllenhaal in cult drama Donnie Darko (2001).

Getty (3)

So … who’s the most talented? Being a loyal friend and longtime collaborator, Barrymore chose Adam as the most talented of the bunch, followed by Hugh, which means that Jake Gyllenhaal was deemed the least-talented co-star.

“When I run into [Jake] next time, I’ll be like ‘Dude, it was like selling you down the river or eating turkeys’ balls,’” Drew told the host.

Honestly, we can’t say we wouldn’t do the same.

Naturally, sweet Drew made amends with an adorable show of affection for her former co-star. The same day that the Late Late Show clip made its rounds, Barrymore took to the red carpet with a sign reading "I [heart] Jake Gyllenhaal."

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage