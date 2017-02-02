Drew Barrymore Plays a Dating Game, Swipes Left on Brad Pitt

Drew Barrymore is newly single, but finding her a mate is turning out to be a lot harder than Ellen DeGeneres thought. The 41-year-old appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday (above), and opened up about her life post-divorce from Will Kopelman.

"It was just like my worst nightmare. I so wanted to raise kids in this ultra-traditional way and do everything so the polar opposite of my experience," she said. But co-parenting is going as well as can be.

"It really is about the tone you set. You can talk until you're blue in the face, but kids watch what you do every single day of your life, all day long. And that behavior, and that example, and that love and community and honesty, it's—I think—what's making everything feel safe for my kids. And that's really the intention I had as a parent, was how do my kids have this incredible sense of freedom inside their heart because they know I've got them and their dad's got them."

Barrymore says her "modern family" is a blessing in disguise. "I got two families. I went from zero to two, and it's a miracle and a blessing, and we do it in a way that I think a lot of other people are probably doing it too," she said. "Sometimes, again, the road is different than what you tried to make it, what you expected, and you figure it out and figure it out with grace."

But Barrymore is missing a man in her life, and DeGeneres tried her best to fill the void by having her do a "dating app." The talk show host propositioned her with everyone from Harry Styles ("No, he's like two") to Prince Harry ("No, not realistic") and even Brad Pitt ("No thank you, so lovely though").

"Even I would have chosen four of those guys," DeGeneres jokes. Watch the Santa Clarita Diet star in the clip at top to find out which rare two men she swipes right on.