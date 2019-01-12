Drew Barrymore Compares Plastic Surgery to Heroin

At 43 years old, Drew Barrymore is all for aging naturally.

While most women in Hollywood have experimented with fillers and Botox, or have even gone under the knife to augment parts of their bodies, Barrymore does not fall into that camp.

In a recent interview with Glamour UK, the actress compares plastic surgery to heroin. “I have an extremely addictive personality,” she told the publication. “I feel like they’re both very slippery slopes. I feel if I try either, I’m going to be dead really soon.”

Image zoom Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Rather than relying on modern medicine, Barrymore prefers to camouflage any imperfections with makeup.



“Not messing with my face or chasing some unnatural beauty is a standard I live by,” says the Santa Clarita Diet star. “I have dark circles under my eyes. I was at my dermatologist’s recently who said to me, ‘Can I shoot some Juvederm up there? It will raise the skin and it won’t be so sunken, which is causing the darkness to look worse, because it’s lower than the natural light that is hitting it.’ And I went: ‘No, but I’m gonna go home and start highlighting under my eyes, so thank you for the tip!’”

The founder of the cruelty-free cosmetics brand Flower Beauty, adds that her daughters Frankie, 4, and Olive, 6, have validated her decision to keep her beauty routine needle-free. "I thought, thank god these were my initial instincts.”

She also added: “I feel aging is a privilege. It’s about how to do it gracefully, with humor, self-love and a respect for the process, and that’s always been really important to me.”

So what does Barrymore recommend for anti-aging in lieu of plastic surgery? The “Clear + Brilliant” laser treatment from Dr. Roy G. Geronemus. “[The treatment] just schluffs the barnacles of brown and sun damage off your face," explains Drew. "It’s the greatest thing ever. It’s non-invasive and there’s no downtime. It’s like microdermabrasion laser, but it always makes me feel so much more attractive.”

We're scheduling an appointment, stat!