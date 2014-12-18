Drew Barrymore Is in No Rush to Slim Down After Having Two Children

After having two adorable daughters less than two years apart, Drew Barrymore reveals in this week's People that she is more than happy to ignore the pressure from Hollywood to lose weight. The main reason you won't spot her tirelessly hitting the treadmill? Her family always takes precedence over gym time. "I wouldn't look at my kids and be like, 'I have a free hour, I'm going to work out,'" the actress tells the mag.

Barrymore's fitness mantra goes hand-in-hand with the fact that she has no qualms about slowly getting back to her pre-baby body: "It took nine months to [gain it], so it should take nine months to get off," she says. The star also shared that she only just began working out again (with celeb trainer Tracy Anderson), though her second daughter Frankie was born back in April. "I wanted fettuccine Alfredo. I didn't want a barbell," she says. "I didn't even want to think about [losing weight] until I immersed myself in babyhood."

thousands of wisdoms," she says. "I just don't listen to most of them!"

