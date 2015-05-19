Made in the Shades: Drew Barrymore Has Just Launched Her Own Line of Eyewear

It seems Drew Barrymore is taking a page from James Franco's book and becoming a jack-of-all-trades—and we're not complaining. After launching her own cosmetics brand, Flower (named after her production company, Flower Films), in 2013, Barrymore has progressed beyond being a beauty mogul, and today expanded into yet another category: a line of sunglasses and optical lenses. With the same promise as her beauty line, the collection (appropriately named Flower Eyewear) sells at an affordable price point ($39 to $88) and sources the same materials as luxury brands.

The colorful, funky, and quintessentially Drew range (pictured above) includes 36 perscription and sunglass frames, in updated cat-eye, aviator, and retro rectangular shapes, with details like eyebrow-accentuating slopes on the upper edges to emphasize certain makeup elements (read: her plethora of eye shadows). “Eyewear to me is similar to beauty because it is a part of a woman's expression of who she is,” Barrymore tells InStyle. “It's a confidence builder and should make them feel beautiful.” Here's to those of us who will always feel more confident under the guise of sunglasses.

