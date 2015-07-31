The Secret Behind Drew Barrymore's Fabulous Hair Is Surprisingly Simple 

Though many of our favorite red carpet darlings sport voluminous locks one day and a chopped pixie ‘do the next, Drew Barrymore has found that her shoulder-length, lived-in waves flawlessly work both at home and in front of the camera. Her light ombré style may seem like it requires plenty of upkeep, but as we learned last night in L.A., where the actress celebrated her Flower Beauty brand, the answer to achieving the just-out-of-bed look is found in the name. “I just go with it and then I have to remind myself to wash it,” Barrymore told InStyle when asked how she speeds up her daily routine. As for the secret to her signature effortless look: “I don’t have one. I don’t use any products. My biggest tip is every couple days you gotta wash it.” The process is as easy as lather, rinse, repeat.

—With reporting by Brandi Fowler

RELATED VIDEO: I'm Obsessed: Oribe Hairspray

PHOTOS: Drew Barrymore's Changing Looks