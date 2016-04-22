Drew Barrymore Wishes Daughter Frankie Happy Birthday with Sweet Instagram

Happy Birthday, Frankie Kopelman! Drew Barrymore's youngest daughter celebrates her second birthday today, and the proud mom took to her Instagram account to mark the occasion.

In the 'gram, little Frankie stands in a garden holding a wicker basket that's almost as large as she is while wearing just a printed diaper. To complete the cuteness, her blonde hair is pulled into an adorable high pony. "Happy birthday to my angel Frankie. Happy earth day birthday! And happy earth day to all!!!!!!! #2yearsold #naturegirl," she wrote alongside the too-cute snap.

Happy birthday to my angel Frankie. Happy earth day birthday! And happy earth day to all!!!!!!! #2yearsold #naturegirl A photo posted by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Apr 22, 2016 at 9:19am PDT

RELATED: Drew Barrymore and Kate Middleton Wear the Same Dress on the Same Day

Barrymore is no stranger to sharing adorable photos of her kids. Most recently, the Flower founder posted a snap of her older daughter Olive, 3, doing yoga dressed as Elsa. Keep 'em coming, Drew!