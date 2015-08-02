Drew Barrymore Can't Live Without This (Affordable!) Beauty Product

In Hollywood’s inner circle, it’s rare to find an actress who is not only fabulous, but also has an approachable yet irrepressibly charming demeanor. But then there’s Drew Barrymore, who rather then squeeze into a number fresh off the runway, opted for a floral Topshop dress at a cocktail celebration for her beloved beauty brand, Flower, in Los Angeles last night. In fact, Barrymore is truly committed to her brand. “I only wear Flower,” she told InStyle.

There are plenty of affordable wins in her Wal-Mart stocked beauty line, but when it comes to concealer, Barrymore means serious business.

“Life without a decent, amazing, foolproof concealer is no life at all. It’s a bad like,” she told us jokingly. Barrymore cites Flower’s SkinCognito Stick Foundation ($8.98; walmart.com) as the one product she can’t live without: “I really cannot. If the American Express motto, ‘don’t leave home without it’ applies, it is the SkinCognito because I can figure out a way to burn a cork and create eyeliner. I can find a berry and smash it on my cheeks and lips. I can fangle make-up out of anything, but a really good concealer, I think, makes a woman feel the most confident and it’s crucial.” So, concealer, check. What else should every woman apply? “From there, you can do anything. You can put some Aquaphor on your lips and go from there.” Duly noted.

—With reporting by Brandi Fowler

RELATED VIDEO: I'm Obsessed: Nude Stix