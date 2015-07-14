Drew Barrymore Reveals the One Fashion Trend She'll Never Try

When it comes to fashion these days, entrepreneur, actress, and mom-of-two Drew Barrymore says that something as simple as jeans and a button-down is like "ball gown-level of dressed up" for her. Keeping up with fashion trends is the last thing on her mind. "What are they, anyway?" she asks.

At the mention of the current '70s resurgence, Barrymore is quick to comment: "I did [the '70s] for years, with polyester bell bottoms and platforms; that was all really fun. But not now. My husband would look at me like I was crazy."

Getty Images

But the '70s trend wasn't the only one she adopted (pictured above, left in 1995). In the '90s, Barrymore was quite the fashion risk-taker, both on and off the red carpet. At the 1995 MTV Video Music Awards, the actress dialed up the drama in one of the most memorable fashion moments to date. She struck a pose in her strapless black floor-grazing gown with daisies in her hair.

"I used to dress extreme, and it was so much fun," Barrymore reflects. "Now, I'm more Ann Taylor than vintage kooky. I look at Ann Taylor clothing and think to myself, 'That is so sensible.'"

And what is the one trend she will never try?

"You won’t catch me in a crop top, that’s a trend I’ll be avoiding—until my next lifetime," Barrymore deadpans. "Find me in my next lifetime, and I’ll be in a crop top."

