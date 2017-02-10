Drew Barrymore's Daughter's Disney World Meltdown Is Actually Hilarious

When it comes to the Magical Kingdom, Drew Barrymore's daughters, 4-year-old Olive and 2-year-old Frankie, take after their mother with an intense love for everything and anything Disney.

Earlier this year the actress, who currently stars on Netflix's Santa Clarita Diet, was in seventh heaven when she met the other Cinderella (Barrymore starred in the 1998 spin on the classic fairytale, Ever After) and dressed her little girls in princess costumes when the group headed to Orlando for a magical trip to Disney World.

The mom-of-two, who documented the adorable mommy-daughter visit on Instagram with a princess selfie, opened up about the experience during an appearance on Thursday evening's Late Night—and discussed how things always seem to go wrong at the end.

"Frankie, every day since we've gone there, wants to go to Disney World," the star told host Seth Meyers as he shared photos from her family vacation. "They are just so crazy about it. It was the best experience ever. I just had tears of joy seeing their joy."

That being said, Barrymore admitted: "If you've ever taken your kids to Disneyland or Disney World, it all ends at some point in mayhem." The host then shared a photo of her daughter Olive throwing a temper tantrum on the ground in the middle of the street while the actress comically raises her arms in defeat.

The issue? The 41-year-old revealed that her daughter had lost it when her mom wouldn't let her try to catch an egret in the park. In hindsight, Barrymore admits, "I say, just let them chase it."

Watch the full interview above to see more hilarious tantrum-filled moments.