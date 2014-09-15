Drew Barrymore Is Brunette Again!

She's ba-aaack! After spending the summer as a blonde, Drew Barrymore returned to a deep brunette hue and showed off her new 'do at a Stella McCartney event over the weekend. When it comes to switching shades, Barrymore holds no qualms over trying out the latest hair trend. We've seen the star work every color from platinum blonde to ultra-dark brown -- not to mention just about every tone in between--and each new look suits her just as perfectly as the last. "I changed my hair color three times in the past year!" the star, who had ombre highlights at the time, told InStyle back in 2013. "I may die tomorrow, so why not try new things? Life is too short. I'll always play." That's the spirit!

