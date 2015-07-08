Drew Barrymore Doles Out Advice on How to Be a #Girlboss

Drew Barrymore may hate the word "empire," but that's exactly what she's built for herself—and successfully, too, we might add. On top of acting, Barrymore founded a production company Flower Films, a beauty brand by the same name that has expanded to include makeup, fragrance, and eyewear (and another category to launch next year), and Barrymore Wines. She's a #girlboss in every sense of the word.

So when we got the chance to chat with her, we had to know, what is it really like to be a #girlboss?

"I think the best thing about even attempting to be a girlboss is the humility that you do nothing alone," she says. "You really cannot exist without a team; being a part of a team is probably the best thing about being an empowered girl in any aspect."

And the foundation of an effective team lies with the right kind of people—people who, Barrymore describes, match you in energy, effort and ethic, whether that means your work personality skews more Zen or more frenetic, more prolific or more type A. "At the end of the day, it's about people who bring out the best in you," she says. "You just want to be with people who you enjoy spending your time with, who like to get things done in the same manner as you."

For Barrymore, that means surrounding herself with those who are prolific and multi-taskers, just like herself. Clearly, it's working.

