Drew and Mariah Have the Hottest Hair at The Toronto Film Festival

Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Casey Rodgers/AP Images
InStyle Staff
Sep 14, 2009 @ 10:25 am

Usually our first question for leading ladies on the red carpet at TIFF is "Who are you wearing?" But we've seen such great hair on the actresses this year, we find ourselves asking, "Who did your hair?" At the premiere of Whip It, Drew Barrymore showed off her dip-dyed tips. "It was her idea and I was like, 'How am I going to do this?'" says hairstylist Tracey Cunningham, who gave Drew her rock and roll mane. "I used clear foils and a stencil that I made out of paper to get everything to line up. This is the craziest look I've ever given her!" Meanwhile, Mariah Carey showed off soft waves when she stopped by our photo lounge with the rest of the cast of Precious. We love the natural look, which reminded us of her early '90s style.

See more hair from the Toronto Film Festival!

Bronwyn Barnes

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!