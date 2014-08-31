Dressing Up! Try These Cool Hot Dog Condiments at Your Next BBQ

Holy condiments! According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, Americans consume about 20 billion hot dogs a year. While we love a traditional ketchup-and-mustard dog as much as anyone, even our favorite toppings could use an upgrade every once in a while. So on the hunt for unique fixings, we compiled this list of delicious spreads and sauces. We bet it'll add a little oomph to your Labor Day BBQ!

Sir Kensington makes an array of delicious spreads for burgers and sandwiches (Sriracha mayo, anyone?), but our favorite is its classic tomato ketchup blend spiked with chipotle, lime and cilantro.

Sir Kensington's Spiced Ketchup, $10; Murrayscheese.com

courtesy

We first tasted this Canadian-made mustard at the summer Fancy Food Show and were blown away by the artful pairing of smoky, savory and sweet flavors.

Kozlik's Canadian Mustard, $9; surlatable.com

courtesy

Kimchi on a hot dog? You heard us right. This fermented cabbage slaw adds a hit of spice and a satisfying crunch that all but transforms a run-of-the-mill dog.

Mother in Law's Kimchi; $10, milkmchi.com

courtesy

This is a relish for a new generation of hot dog lovers. Local New York State cukes are preserved in small batches, resulting in an herby, salty-sweet blend with a vinegar tang.

Rick's Picks "With Relish" Zesty Relish with Dill, $6; rickspicks.com

courtesy

A pickle on a hot dog may seem strange to some people, but it's a classic ingredient in a traditional Chicago-style dog. We love these booze-infused slices, which add tangy, crunchy bite.

Whiskey Sour and Hop pickles, $9 each; brooklynbrine.com

