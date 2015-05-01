The arrival of spring combined with the recent phenomenon of #promposals on Instagram have us waxing nostalgic about prom. Even though we don't particularly want to relive our high school days (Mean Girls rang a little too true, if ya know what we mean), there was nothing quite as momentous or as defining as prom.

And so, in honor of the season, and the simple joy of dressing up and hitting the town, we rounded up 14 dresses that we'd be down to party in, anytime, anywhere. From a cut-out red gown to a glam gold lamé frock, shop our festive picks that would work for fetes, cocktail events, and—if you're still in high school—prom.

PHOTOS: 14 Dresses That Will Make You Want to Relive Prom