Lemlem means "to bloom" in Ethiopia's Amharic language, so it's no wonder supermodel Liya Kebede chose the name for her budding line of handmade kid's clothing. Founded to help preserve the weaving industry in her native country, the collection is now available through J. Crew's Crewcuts shop. Pick up an heirloom-quality smocked dress or embroidered pullover for your own little sprout.

Dress, Lemlem, $175; at jcrew.com.