Dress Like Woody Allen's Leading Ladies, Mindy Kaling on High School and More

1. From Annie Hall to Vicky Cristina Barcelona, learn how to dress like Woody Allen's most iconic leading ladies. [Fashionista]

2. Warby Parker teamed up with Mindy Kaling and Donors Choose to help give back to high school students. [Warby Parker]

3. Essie is set to launch its first line of gel polishes this fall. [Racked]

4. NYX cosmetics is hosting a competition to find the #1 Beauty Vlogger of the Year. See the top six finalists. [NYX]

5. Wolverine won at the box office this weekend, raking in $55 million. [EW]

6. Ovation is launching a reality series called the The Fashion Fund, which will follow 2013 CFDA Fashion Fund nominees before a winner is decided. [THR]