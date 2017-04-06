Now You Can Wear an Actual Disney Princess Dress to Prom

All of your childhood dreams are about to come true.

If you're a Disney fan in the midst of searching for your fairytale prom dress—or any occasion for that matter—The Dress Shop on Cherry Tree Lane at Disney Springs has you covered. The brand new store outside of Walt Disney World offers a magical assortment of event-ready dresses and accessories inspired by Disney characters (Minnie Mouse), princesses (Snow White and Belle), movies (Mary Poppins and Alice in Wonderland), park attractions (It's a Small World and the Haunted Mansion), and many more.

The collection—which ranges in price from about $100 to $160 for a dress—is currently only available at the boutique in Florida, but select styles will be sold online in the coming months. Looks like it's time to book a trip to the theme park, ASAP.

