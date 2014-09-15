Dress Like Elsa on Your Wedding Day! Disney and Alfred Angelo to Release Frozen-Inspired Gown in January

Disney can’t hold it back anymore: Elsa’s getting the bridal treatment! The team behind Frozen, the highest-grossing animated film of all time, is linking up with Disney Consumer Products and wedding and bridesmaid gown designer Alfred Angelo to release a dress inspired by the gorgeous Snow Queen of Arendelle—and InStyle has the exclusive first look.

“A character like Elsa is a huge inspiration for any designer,” says Alfred Angelo’s Chief Creative Officer Michele Piccione, who designed the dress. “She is beautiful and elegant, and her inner beauty shines through when she is ultimately not afraid to embrace who she is with confidence and poise.”

To start the design process, Piccione looked at the moment in which Elsa transforms and “finally embraces her icy powers” during the song “Let It Go,” a tune so magically voiced by Idina Menzel. “We wanted to translate Elsa’s inner beauty and individuality into a sophisticated gown that exudes this,” says Piccione.

The result is an ice blue softly-flared sheath gown with a sweetheart neckline made with layers of satin, tulle, glitter net and organza (sketch shown above). All-over beading in swirling patterns cover the gown so it shimmers like Elsa’s so very treasured fresh-fallen snow. A Watteau train, a classic style that drapes from the shoulders to the floor, adds a finishing touch and “captures Elsa’s regal appearance and her bold personality,” Piccione notes.

The Elsa-inspired dress will be available in both ice blue and ivory versions in January 2015 at Alfred Angelo stores. Visit alfredangelo.com to find locations near you.

And if you’re a bride-to-be, Piccione has some advice while you’re shopping for your dream dress: Pull an Elsa, and let it go. "Knowing when to stop is key,” says the designer. “Find a dress that is an expression of you, whatever silhouette, fabric or rhinestone confection it may be. When you find the gown that makes you feel the most beautiful, a true extension of your personality, stop!”

