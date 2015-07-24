Shop 3 Incredibly Chic Pieces from The Dreslyn's New Home Line

Given the fact that we covet everything sold on The Dreslyn, the L.A.-based e-commerce store that boasts A.P.C., Chloé, and Helmut Lang among its plethora of high-end sartorial offerings, we were elated when we heard that they're now expanding their collection to include housewares. The Dreslyn Home, launching today, will not only feature the site's own assortment of awesome artisan-made kitchen and tabletop items—it offers sculptural kitchen goods, handknit pillows and throws, and desk accessories from the likes of Tom Dixon, Tabula Rasa, and Maison Martin Margiela.

And just like their ready-to-wear, every piece in the home category is curated by The Dreslyn's creative team, headed up by Brooke Taylor Corcia, a magazine industry vet who previously launched womenswear for SSENSE, and, in case it's not obvious, has impeccable taste. "I've always viewed clothes as a way to express your identity," Corcia tells InStyle. "My hope is that our home objects act as a source of inspiration while serving their more utilitarian functions in everyday life." Scroll down and shop our three favorite picks below, available now at thedreslyn.com.

Courtesy

Curve marble pedestals, $285 for a set of 3; thedreslyn.com

Courtesy

Marble cheese board, $75 for a set of 2; thedreslyn.com

Courtesy

Graf baskets, $310 for a set of 4; thedreslyn.com

