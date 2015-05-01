Dreamy Duo Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone Reunite for a Musical

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone are about to reignite their on-screen spark for a third film together.

The Crazy, Stupid, Love co-stars will this time take on a musical named La La Land from Whiplash director Damien Chazelle, Entertainment Weekly reports.

A synopsis released by Lionsgate this week suggests that Gangster Squad's Gosling, 30, and Stone, 26, will play jazz pianist Sebastian and aspiring actress Mia as they pit the dream to 'make it' in Los Angeles alongside their intense love affair.

Stone is thought to have replaced Emma Watson with the female lead, since the former Harry Potter star landed a part in Disney's upcoming live action adaptation of Beauty & The Beast.

But luckily, Superbad starlet Stone has the perfect credentials for the project. Fresh from a stint on Broadway with the infamous Cabaret production, Emma is certainly no stranger to a musical number.

Meanwhile for Gosling, this will be the new dad's first furore into singing on the screen. But allow us to remind you that he was in fact one of the Mickey Mouse Club alum, alongside the likes of Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.

La La Land is slated for release on July 15, 2016.

