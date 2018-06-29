Wait, Did Drake Just Admit He Has a Son?

It’s official: Drake’s a daddy.

In the rapper’s new 25-track double album Scorpion, the 31-year-old confirms (via lyric) that he does, in fact, have a son.

Kevin Mazur/VF18/Getty Images

Rumors have long circulated that Drake is the father of French former porn star Sophie Brussaux’s son, Adonis. The story reemerged in late May when fellow rapper Pusha T released a diss track aimed at the Degrassi alum, alleging that Drake was waiting to reveal the existence of his child after releasing an Adidas line named after him.

In the song “Emotionless,” which samples Mariah Carey, Drake opens up about his decision to keep his son under the radar, rapping, “I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world/I was hiding the world from my kid.”

“Breakin’ news in my life I don’t run to the blogs/ The only ones I wanna tell are the ones I can call,” he continued, addressing his reluctance to publicize his newfound fatherhood.

In “March 14,” the final song on the album, Drake references his child once more, rapping, “She’s not my lover like Billie Jean but the kid is mine.”

The rest of the track acts as an ode to his son—Drake expresses his disappointment in being a single dad (“Single father, I hate when I hear it/ I used to challenge my parents on every album/ Now I'm embarrassed to tell them I ended up as a co-parent/ Always promised the family unit/ I wanted it to be different because I've been through it/ But this is the harsh truth now”), reveals that he’s only met his son once, at Christmas (“I only met you one time, introduced you to Saint Nick/ I think he must've brought you like twenty gifts”), and says that he hopes he and the child’s mother will grow to get along (“They said that in two weeks you're supposed to come in town/ Hopefully by the time you hear this me and your mother will have come around/ Instead of always cutting each other down”).

Happy Friday, Drake fans!