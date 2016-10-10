Drake and Rihanna Lead the Pack of American Music Award Nominations—See the List

Drake and Rihanna aren’t just one of the industry’s sexiest maybe couples—they’re also one of the most successful. One shining example: The 2016 American Music Award nominations, which were announced on Monday.

Drake led the pack with a record-breaking 13 nominations, which beat out Michael Jackson’s 11 nominations from 1984. Not far behind was Rihanna, who received nods in seven categories after releasing her album, Anti. Tied for third place are Justin Bieber and Adele, who are each up for five awards, including favorite pop/rock album and favorite pop/rock song, competing against each other and Drake in both categories.

Check out the complete list of nominees below and vote for your faves over at ama.votenow.tv. Tune in to see the winners when the 2016 American Music Awards air on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Artist of the Year

Adele

Beyoncé

Justin Bieber

Drake

Selena Gomez

Ariana Grande

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

Carrie Underwood

The Weeknd

New Artist of the Year

Alessia Cara

The Chainsmokers

DNCE

Shawn Mendes

Zayn

Collaboration of the Year

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya – “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla – “One Dance”

Fifth Harmony Featuring Ty Dolla $ign – “Work from Home”

Rihanna Featuring Drake – “Work”

Meghan Trainor Featuring John Legend – “Like I’m Gonna Lose You”

Tour of the Year

Beyoncé

Madonna

Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band

Video of the Year

Justin Bieber – “Sorry”

Desiigner – “Panda”

Rihanna Featuring Drake – “Work”

Favorite Male Artist — Pop/Rock

Justin Bieber

Drake

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist — Pop/Rock

Adele

Selena Gomez

Rihanna

Favorite Duo or Group — Pop/Rock

The Chainsmokers

DNCE

Twenty One Pilots

Favorite Album — Pop/Rock

Adele – 25

Justin Bieber – Purpose

Drake – Views

Favorite Song — Pop/Rock

Adele – “Hello”

Justin Bieber – “Love Yourself”

Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla – “One Dance”

Favorite Male Artist — Country

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett

Blake Shelton

Favorite Female Artist — Country

Kelsea Ballerini

Cam

Carrie Underwood

Favorite Duo or Group — Country

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Favorite Album — Country

Luke Bryan – Kill the Lights

Chris Stapleton – Traveller

Carrie Underwood – Storyteller

Favorite Song — Country

Florida Georgia Line – “H.O.L.Y.”

Tim McGraw – “Humble And Kind”

Thomas Rhett – “Die A Happy Man”

Favorite Artist — Rap/Hip-Hop

Drake

Fetty Wap

Future

Favorite Album — Rap/Hip-Hop

Drake – Views

Drake & Future – What a Time to Be Alive

Fetty Wap – Fetty Wap

Favorite Song — Rap/Hip-Hop

Desiigner – “Panda”

Drake – “Hotline Bling”

Fetty Wap – “679”

Favorite Male Artist — Soul/R&B

Chris Brown

Bryson Tiller

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist — Soul/R&B

Beyoncé

Janet Jackson

Rihanna

Favorite Album — Soul/R&B

Beyoncé – Lemonade

Rihanna – Anti

Bryson Tiller – T R A P S O U L

Favorite Song — Soul/R&B

Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla – “One Dance”

Rihanna Featuring Drake – “Work”

Bryson Tiller – “Don’t”

Favorite Artist — Alternative Rock

Coldplay

Twenty One Pilots

X Ambassadors

Favorite Artist — Adult Contemporary

Adele

Rachel Platten

Meghan Trainor

Favorite Artist — Latin

J Balvin

Enrique Iglesias

Nicky Jam

Favorite Artist — Contemporary Inspirational

Lauren Daigle

Hillsong UNITED

Chris Tomlin

Favorite Artist — Electronic Dance Music (EDM)

The Chainsmokers

Calvin Harris

Major Lazer

Top Soundtrack

Purple Rain

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Suicide Squad: The Album