Drake and Rihanna Lead the Pack of American Music Award Nominations—See the List

Drake and Rihanna aren’t just one of the industry’s sexiest maybe couples—they’re also one of the most successful. One shining example: The 2016 American Music Award nominations, which were announced on Monday.
Drake led the pack with a record-breaking 13 nominations, which beat out Michael Jackson’s 11 nominations from 1984. Not far behind was Rihanna, who received nods in seven categories after releasing her album, Anti. Tied for third place are Justin Bieber and Adele, who are each up for five awards, including favorite pop/rock album and favorite pop/rock song, competing against each other and Drake in both categories.
Check out the complete list of nominees below and vote for your faves over at ama.votenow.tv. Tune in to see the winners when the 2016 American Music Awards air on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Artist of the Year
Adele
Beyoncé
Justin Bieber
Drake
Selena Gomez
Ariana Grande
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
Carrie Underwood
The Weeknd
New Artist of the Year
Alessia Cara
The Chainsmokers
DNCE
Shawn Mendes
Zayn
Collaboration of the Year
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya – “Don’t Let Me Down”
Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla – “One Dance”
Fifth Harmony Featuring Ty Dolla $ign – “Work from Home”
Rihanna Featuring Drake – “Work”
Meghan Trainor Featuring John Legend – “Like I’m Gonna Lose You”
Tour of the Year
Beyoncé
Madonna
Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band
Video of the Year
Justin Bieber – “Sorry”
Desiigner – “Panda”
Rihanna Featuring Drake – “Work”
Favorite Male Artist — Pop/Rock
Justin Bieber
Drake
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Artist — Pop/Rock
Adele
Selena Gomez
Rihanna
Favorite Duo or Group — Pop/Rock
The Chainsmokers
DNCE
Twenty One Pilots
Favorite Album — Pop/Rock
Adele – 25
Justin Bieber – Purpose
Drake – Views
Favorite Song — Pop/Rock
Adele – “Hello”
Justin Bieber – “Love Yourself”
Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla – “One Dance”
Favorite Male Artist — Country
Luke Bryan
Thomas Rhett
Blake Shelton
Favorite Female Artist — Country
Kelsea Ballerini
Cam
Carrie Underwood
Favorite Duo or Group — Country
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Favorite Album — Country
Luke Bryan – Kill the Lights
Chris Stapleton – Traveller
Carrie Underwood – Storyteller
Favorite Song — Country
Florida Georgia Line – “H.O.L.Y.”
Tim McGraw – “Humble And Kind”
Thomas Rhett – “Die A Happy Man”
Favorite Artist — Rap/Hip-Hop
Drake
Fetty Wap
Future
Favorite Album — Rap/Hip-Hop
Drake – Views
Drake & Future – What a Time to Be Alive
Fetty Wap – Fetty Wap
Favorite Song — Rap/Hip-Hop
Desiigner – “Panda”
Drake – “Hotline Bling”
Fetty Wap – “679”
Favorite Male Artist — Soul/R&B
Chris Brown
Bryson Tiller
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Artist — Soul/R&B
Beyoncé
Janet Jackson
Rihanna
Favorite Album — Soul/R&B
Beyoncé – Lemonade
Rihanna – Anti
Bryson Tiller – T R A P S O U L
Favorite Song — Soul/R&B
Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla – “One Dance”
Rihanna Featuring Drake – “Work”
Bryson Tiller – “Don’t”
Favorite Artist — Alternative Rock
Coldplay
Twenty One Pilots
X Ambassadors
Favorite Artist — Adult Contemporary
Adele
Rachel Platten
Meghan Trainor
Favorite Artist — Latin
J Balvin
Enrique Iglesias
Nicky Jam
Favorite Artist — Contemporary Inspirational
Lauren Daigle
Hillsong UNITED
Chris Tomlin
Favorite Artist — Electronic Dance Music (EDM)
The Chainsmokers
Calvin Harris
Major Lazer
Top Soundtrack
Purple Rain
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Suicide Squad: The Album