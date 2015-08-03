Drake's Air Jordan Collaboration Finally Gets a Release Date

It took almost two years to seal the deal, but Drake fans will be happy to learn that the rapper's collaboration with Air Jordan will finally be available for purchase this fall.

Back in December 2013, the Canadian-born star shared a picture of what he called the OVO Stingray 10 Sample Pack on Instagram, and then he sort of left everyone hanging. Although Drake's followers instantly went crazy for the sneakers, it wasn't until 86 weeks later that he returned to his Instagram account to announce that the kicks will officially hit stores on Sept. 12, 2015:

September 12, 2015 A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Aug 2, 2015 at 3:34am PDT

The price or which lucky stores will carry the shoes have yet to be announced, but no matter where they're sold we're expecting the limited-edition kicks to quickly sell out. After Drake gave two pairs away in January, the sneakers ended up going for $100,000 on eBay. In April, white and black varieties of the shoes were reportedly released without announcement in an OVO pop-up shop in Los Angeles and retailed for $225 each before quickly selling out. If you're looking to score a pair this fall, all we can say is, "May the odds be ever in your favor."

