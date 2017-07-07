The Dragon Prince of Bhutan Gives Prince George a Run for His Money in This Precious Photo

Move over, Prince George and Princess Charlotte! There’s another adorable royal tot in town.

If you don't know of Jigme, the Dragon Prince of Bhutan, then it's about time he gets on your radar because he’s mighty cute. The 1-year-old son of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema posed in a rare photograph, and his “doctor” outfit will be the sweetest thing you’ll see today.

Courtesy of the Royal Office for Media, Bhutan

The picture was taken for the July page of a desktop calendar and dedicated to people in the medical industry. The young prince and his adorable dimples steal the show in a tiny pair of plaid scrubs and a too-big stethoscope.

“Like His Royal Highness, many children are fond of playing ‘doctor-doctor.’ Our health personnel are an inspiration and role models for many, for their hard work and sacrifice, and for healing and helping so many people every day,” the group wrote in a Facebook post shared by the King.

George and Charlotte have some competition in this adorable tot.