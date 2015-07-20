Jaime King Announces the Birth of Her Second Baby Boy on Instagram

Congratulations are in order for Jaime King and husband, Kyle Newman. The Hollywood duo just announced that King delivered a healthy son by posting a photo on her Instagram from what appeared to be the inside of the delivery room. "We are SO happy to welcome to the world our new baby boy! Born Thursday, July 16!" she captioned in the photo. King attempted to keep the sex a secret throughout her pregnancy, but we knew another boy was on the way after his Godmother, Taylor Swift, accidentally spilled the beans in a video she shared with followers.

This is the second child for King and Newman; their first born James Knight Newman will be 2 years-old in October and he even helped announce his mommy's pregnancy on Instagram. The little guy posed for a picture while blowing bubbles with a sign that read, "I'm gonna be a big brother! Who da boss now. I'm so excited!"

We're just as excited as the newly appointed bossman and proud Godmother. Please keep the adorable pics coming, King.

