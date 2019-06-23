Dr. Phil May Have Just Revealed Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Wedding Date on Instagram

First Diplo, and now Dr. Phil is sharing secret details about Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's multiple wedding ceremonies.

After tying the knot in Vegas in May, the couple headed to Paris this weekend in preparation of their second, more traditional nuptials. And, while many speculated that the couple already walked down the aisle when they posted a kissing selfie in front of the Eiffel Tower on Saturday night, Dr. Phil set the record straight on the actual wedding date in the comments section.

"Easy now! 1 week to go! Ha! See you at the wedding!" he wrote beneath the romantic snapshot.

Image zoom @sophiet/Instagram

So, if we take Phil's word for it, Joe and Sophie will exchange vows for a second time on Saturday, June 29.

The talk show host's bombshell revelation comes right after Diplo recorded the newlywed's first wedding ceremony, which Joe said ruined the moment. "Yeah, he did ruin it," Jonas said during an appearance on Capital Breakfast. "I love Diplo, but he loves his 'gram more than a 13-year-old. He posts every five seconds. He literally, like, live-streamed with dog face filters."

Image zoom Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Sophie expressed a similar sentiment while speaking about the unsolicited taping on the Graham Norton Show. "Well, we didn't choose him to be our wedding photographer," she said. "He just kind of decided to live-streamed it. [What happens in Vegas] doesn't stay in Vegas."

Maybe Sophie and Joe should adopt a no-phone policy this time around.