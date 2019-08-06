The Skincare Brand Every Celebrity Is Obsessed With Is Now at Sephora
Dr. Barbara Sturm became a household name when Kim Kardashian posted an Instagram photo with blood all over her face. It was called the "vampire facial," Sturm's signature treatment where the patient's blood is drawn, the platelets from it are separated, and then injected back into the skin through micro-needles. She also makes blood-plasma infused skincare products.
The gore factor and A-list fans of Sturm's bespoke blood plasma creams grabbed everyone's attention, but the German doctor also has an entire (blood-free) skincare line with a devoted following. If you read any interview where a celeb fires off their skincare routine, odds are at least one of Sturm's products gets a shout out. Bella Hadid is a fan of her "skin-changing" treatments, Kim Kardashian swears by the Sun Drops and Super Anti-Aging Serum, and Angela Bassett has even teamed up with Sturm to develop products for the specific needs of darker skin tones.
Sturm's products are backed by science and free of fragrance, mineral oils, and preservatives. They've always been available at the usual department stores, but now you can get Sturm's products at Sephora, too. On August 6, Sturm's brand hit Sephora.com, and will land at 11 U.S. retail locations on Sept. 6.
“We are exiting the era of marketing-based skincare and entering the era of performance-based skincare,” said Dr. Barbara Sturm in a statement. “I chose to partner with Sephora both because of their broad ability to communicate with increasingly savvy consumers in the United States and their commitment to educating the public. As a female founder and doctor, I am impressed by Sephora’s promotion of female empowerment and embrace of the individuality and diverse skincare needs of every consumer.”
The brand's fan-favorite Hyaluronic Serum, innovative SPF Drops, and Hailey Bieber-approved Glow Drops are three of the 35 products and gift sets now carried at Sephora.com. And while they're all packaged in minimalist black-and-white bottles, they don't come cheap. So if price is what's kept you from trying Sturm's line, it's the time to take the plunge — just think of all of the Beauty Insider points you'll rack up.
Here, we've rounded up the five products worth trying from Dr. Sturm's line, now available at Sephora.
Dr. Barbara Sturm Sun Drops SPF 50
Sturm's SPF 50 serum is a favorite of Emma Roberts, who told Shape she uses it year round. Along with SPF, it also contains hyaluronic acid, plant-based extracts, and vitamin E to hydrate and protect skin from free radicals, which can lead to photoaging.
Dr. Barbara Sturm Lip Balm
This beauty editor-approved balm actually stops your lips from getting dried out and cracking. It's a mix of plant-based oils, butters, and waxes that work to moisturize and repair lips, plus antioxidants that protect against environmental damage. It's more expensive than grabbing a balm from the drugstore, but not dealing with painful, chapped lips is worth the extra coin.
Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum
Kim Kardashian is one of this hyaluronic acid's many fans. What sets this hydrating serum apart from other options out there is that it doesn't dry down sticky on skin. It's also formulated with high- and short-chain hyaluronic acid molecules so skin is hydrated on all layers, and instantly looks plump and firm.
Dr. Barbara Sturm Darker Skin Tones Face Cream
Dr. Sturm teamed up with Angela Bassett to formulate some of the core products in her line for darker skin tones. This edition of her Face Cream, a moisturizer that also refines pores, reduces oil production, and evens out skin tone.
Dr. Barbara Sturm Glow Drops
The key to Hailey Bieber's dewy skin? Sturm's Glow Drops. She previously told us that this glow-boosting serum is one of her favorite skincare products. Use it alone, or mix a few drops of it into your favorite moisturizer.