Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery: "We Wear Ugg Boots Under Our Dresses"

The ladies of Downton Abbey always look buttoned up and classy, but they have a fashion trick up their sleeves—or, shall we say, under their dresses. “When it’s raining, we wear Ugg boots underneath our dresses," Michelle Dockery (who plays Lady Mary Crawley) told InStyle.com. "It’s not always as glamorous as it may seem!" Could she have worn them down the aisle when Mary wed Matthew Crawley (Dan Stevens), along with her hand-crafted gown and custom-made tiara? Now that's a pairing! Tune in to see what Dockery, Maggie Smith (Violet Crawley), and Elizabeth McGovern (Countess Cora) are all up to when the critically-acclaimed show returns to PBS on Sunday, January 6, at 9/8 c.

— Lindzi Scharf