Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery Turns 33! See the English Rose's Best Looks

Happy birthday 33rd Michelle Dockery! The Essex-born star is best known for her portrayal of Lady Mary Crawley in the international hit Downton Abbey, which earned her three consecutive Emmy nominations and her first SAG award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series. The thespian star, who is also an occasional jazz singer, holds the fashion throne both on and off the red carpet. Dockery balances her style with prints, texture, and color while always maintaining an elegant and flirtatious look, forever having us asking for more. With another season of Downton approaching (Season 5 premieres in the U.S. on Sunday Jan. 4) and awards season just around the corner, we can't wait to see what she has in store for the red carpet!

