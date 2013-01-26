Downton Abbey's Allen Leech: "I'm Contractually Not Allowed to Ski"

Downton Abbey star Allen Leech (he plays Lady Sybil's rebellious new husband Tom Branson) walked into the InStyle Sundance Film Festival lounge to promote his indie film In Fear looking super bundled—but not for a trip to the infamous slopes of Park City, Utah. "I’m contractually not allowed to ski for Downton," Leech told InStyle.com. "I’m not allowed because obviously they know I’m a pretty bad skier. So they’re probably just terrified of me falling over and breaking a leg." But what if Branson suddenly appeared with an injury? "Yeah, I suppose they could write that in!" We'd still watch! Be sure to watch PBS tomorrow night at 9/8c to catch all the British drama.

— Sharon Steel