Downton Abbey Season 4 Scoop, Miley Cyrus's Names Next Album Bangerz and More

1. The cast of Downton Abbey chatted about life after Matthew Crawley, Edith's changing role and more.  [E! Online]

2. Miley Cyrus announced the name of her next album on Twitter: Bangerz. [USA Today]

3. More Monaco royal news: Charlotte Casiraghi is engaged and expecting.  [People]

4. Read designer Prabal Gurung's inspiring blog post about power, women and fashion. [HuffPo]

5. Three new flavors have been added to the Blueprint Juices lineup: Carrot lemon, kale apple lemon and orange grapefruit lemon. [Refinery 29]

6. E! is developing a reality TV series based off of the Rich Kids of Instagram blog.  [Deadline]

