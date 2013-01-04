Downton Abbey Season 3: Lady Sybil Is The Most Fashionable Character

There are plenty of fashionable ladies on Downton Abbey—Ugg boots and all—but there’s one character who stands sartorially supreme to the rest. “The most fashionable character is Lady Sybil,” Joanne Froggatt (who plays Anna Smith) told InStyle.com of the youngest Crawley sister, played by Jessica Brown Findlay. “She’s the most forward-thinking. In the first season, she comes down in pantaloons! She’s the one who pushes the boundaries and is most adventurous in her fashion as a character.” And Froggatt says Lady Sybil’s fashion will continue to progress in Season 3, which takes place in the 1920s. “I think I’m allowed to tell you that she’s the first character to do the 20s bob,” she said. “I don’t think I’m giving too much away by that!” Tune in to see for yourself as Downton Abbey returns to PBS Sunday January 6 at 9/8c.

Plus, see more fun facts about the show!

MORE:• Dockery on Downton Abbey Costumes• Downton-Inspired Bridal Gowns• Meet the Downton Cast

— Lindzi Scharf