Downton Abbey Season 3: How To Host the Perfect Viewing Party

Downton Abbey returns tonight! We assume you're already planning on donning your best Victorian-inspired gear—faux aristocratic accent included—but perhaps you'd like some other essential Edwardian tips on how to turn your evening into a true Downton fest. See our three ideas below, and be sure to tune in to PBS tonight at 9/8 c to catch the show!

1. SERVE TEAMake like an English aristocrat when serving your guests tea in this porcelain toile-print teapot, a Madison Bay Company reproduction of an antique. Pinkies up! ($35; danielboonetradingpost.com.)

2. ADD A ZINGERLooking for more kick than a cup of Earl Grey? Add a dash of British soda water to whiskey or cognac to enhance the flavor, then take a sip each time Maggie Smith delivers a zinger. (Fever-Tree club soda, $33/24; brandsofbritain.com.)

3. TRY A TRADITIONAL CHEESEA savory hard blue cheese plays nicely off a dollop of fruity purée—we suggest quince, a traditional U.K. sweet. (Jasper Hill Bayley Hazen blue cheese, $27/pound; murrayscheese.com. Fine Cheese Co. quince spread, $5, plus shipping; sauceworld.com.)

