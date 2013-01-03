Downton Abbey Season 3: Fun Facts To Know

The Crawleys are back! The Earl of Grantham (Hugh Bonneville) and his posh family (Lady Mary, Countess Cora, Edith, Sybil, and more) return to PBS in Downton Abbey this Sunday, January 6 at 9/8 c. When we left off at the end of Season 2, Mary (Michelle Dockery) had just accepted a marriage proposal from Matthew Crawley (Dan Stevens), the tragically unlucky Mr. Bates (Brendan Coyle) was finally married to his sweetheart, head housemaid Anna Smith (Joanne Froggatt) but then found himself locked in jail for a crime he did not commit, and Lady Sybil (Jessica Brown Findlay) committed an act of rebellion by running away with the Crawley family chauffeur for a rogue wedding in Dublin. Where will Season 3 take us? We can't wait to find out. In the meantime, click through the gallery to see more fun things to expect and secrets from the set.