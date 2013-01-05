Downton Abbey Season 3 Fun Fact: Brendan Coyle Loves Mr. Bates's Suits

The ladies of Downton Abbey might get a lot of attention for the costumes—Lady Sybil dominates the sartorial scene, even if she’s wearing Uggs under her hoopskirts—but the gentlemen deserve a nod too! Brendan Coyle, who plays the kindhearted and constantly mistreated head servant Mr. Bates, told InStyle.com he loves the suits he gets to wear on set. “I’m a big fan of them,” Coyle said. “You feel different when you put a suit on. I think of my two grandfathers. They were steel workers, but in the evening they would scrub up and put on a tweed jacket. They’d be very dapper men on the weekend. It’s important to feel good about yourself.” And even though he’s not wearing corsets like Michelle Dockery’s Lady Mary Crawley, there’s an element of strictness to his wardrobe as well. “There’s a rigidity to his costumes—the buttoned-up coats, the starched collars—it commands you to be upright and erect,” Coyle said. “The attention to detail is amazing.” See Mr. Bates and all his dapper fellow stars in action when Downton returns to PBS tomorrow, January 6, at 9/8c.

Plus, see more fun facts about the show.

— Lindzi Scharf