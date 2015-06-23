A Downton Abbey Musical Might Actually Happen

Imagine a singing and dancing crew of Downton Abbey alums on Broadway. Sounds like a pipe dream, but the hit show's composer, John Lunn, teased a stage remake of the show in an interview with Billboard. "There’s talk of [creator] Julian Fellowes and I and some of the cast doing a live tour the way Dr. Who did; 70 percent of it will be music from the show," Lunn said.

But don't get excited too fast: "I’d say it’s a 75 percent chance it will happen," Lunn estimated. "There might be some Elgar, there might be some jazz of the periods. Some of the actors will likely recite. We’ll have a screen. We may have the music live to several scenes. Julian may be the host."

RELATED: See Kate Middleton's Visit to the Downton Abbey Set in Photos

Since the announcement that Season 6 will be the show's last season, we'd been wondering what we'd do with ourselves after the December finale. The talks of reviving the show via a musical, are enough to cheer us up for now!

PHOTOS: What You Need to Host a Downton Abbey Viewing Party