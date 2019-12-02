The Downton Abbey Movie Might Be Getting a Sequel

Time to polish off the silver and put on the kettle — we could be getting more Downton Abbey soon.

Gareth Neame, a producer on the show and on the 2019 film, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the team behind Downton is currently at work on another movie.

"We're working on what the story is, and when we might be able to make it," Neame said. "But it's the same as the first time around: We have to try to get everyone back together again. And that was very challenging."

Show creator Jullian Fellowes previously said that he'd consider a sequel to the movie if the first had a good reception — and since the film was a box office hit, it sounds like the team is starting to consider what more Downton might look like.

"We started vaguely thinking about it before the release of the movie," Neame told THR. "But we were kind of holding our breath. The reaction to the film, the press tour in the U.S. and the buildup to release were so strong that we'd been thinking about it. And then it was clear from the first weekend that this was worth taking very seriously."

It's all early days so far, but should there be a sequel, plenty Downton stars seem to be onboard.

"It would be very interesting to see what would happen," Allen Leech, who plays Branson, previously told THR. "I think we would all be up for it. It all comes down to how this one does. If people really love it and there really is an appetite, then why wouldn’t we do it?"

"We love making the show so I hope people enjoy it. It would be really cool to make another," Laura Carmichael (Lady Edith) added.

All I want for Christmas is [more Downton].