Almost Everyone Is on Board for the Downton Abbey Movie, Says Lily James

It has been almost two years since Downton Abbey's final episode. And if you've found yourself missing the British drama, there's good news.

Lady Rose MacClare herself, Lily James, has revealed that most of the cast is game for the movie. "I hope (it happens). I think everyone is on board," the actress divulged Thursday during an interview on Australia's The Project, while promoting new film Baby Driver with co-star Ansel Elgort. "People will be up for it," she added.

💘💘💘 A post shared by @lilyjamesofficial on Oct 13, 2014 at 10:04am PDT

Elgort jumped in with a faux British accent, stating "I'd love to do a Downton Abbey movie!" Honestly, we're all for it!

Just a few weeks ago, NBCUniversal International Studios President, Michael Edelstein, confirmed a film was definitely happening for 2018—with 20 cast members from the show hopefully coming on board. "There's a movie in the works. It's been in the works for some time," he said. "We are working on getting the script right and then we've got to figure out how to get the (cast) together. Because as you know, people go on and do other things. But we're hopeful to make a movie sometime next year."

The three amigos 💘 💋 #downtonwrap @theladydockers #lauracarmichael A post shared by @lilyjamesofficial on Aug 23, 2014 at 6:05pm PDT

RELATED: See Each and Every Gorgeous Star at Baby Driver's London Premiere

We're eagerly awaiting any Downton Abbey news we can get!