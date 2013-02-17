The Downton Abbey Finale Is Tonight: 15 Fun Facts About the Show

The time draws nigh—tonight is the finale of Downton Abbey's riveting third season! We can hardly stand the suspense leading into the seventh episode, after the first six have taken us on an emotional ride that included the tragic death of Lady Sybil during childbirth, the release of the ever-beloved Mr. Bates from prison (thanks to Anna!), and a recent visit from the clan's relatives in Scotland, including a fiery newcomer in the form of curly-haired Lady Rose MacClare (played by Lily James). The clip above reveals that the Crawleys brought more than just another family member back with them from Scotland—and also shows that everyone is pitching in to care for Lady Sybil's baby in her absence. Watch the video and tune in to PBS tonight at 9/8c for all the dramatic action!

Plus, get caught up with fun facts about the show!

