Downton Abbey Casting News, Behind Michelle Obama Bangs Decision, and More

1. A new love interest is on the horizon for Downton Abbey's recently widowed Lady Mary Crawley. [People]

2. Michelle Obama told Rachael Ray she got bangs for her 49th birthday. [The Cut]

3. Kérastase’s tapped Kate Moss as the face of their new Couture Styling line. [WWD]

4. Salma Hayek, Melissa McCarthy, and Liam Neeson are set to present at Sunday's Oscars. [E! Online]

5. Jo Malone London released five limited-edition fragrances inspired by English desserts. [Refinery 29]

6. Bruce Willis's A Good Day to Die Hard topped the President's Day weekend box office. [THR]

