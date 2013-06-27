Download This! Share and Shop Free People Outfits With Their New Mobile App

Now you can shop Free People's catalog, even if you aren't on the mailing list! The brand just launched their FP Me mobile app, which allows you to browse entire collections, receive alerts on exclusive sales, and much, much more. One of our favorite features is the Instagram-esque style profiles, where you can share photos of your breezy boho style with the rest of the Free People community, and "heart" shots and products showcased by other users. Plus, if you're shopping in-store, you can use the app to scan an item's price tag to see how other FP ME users wore it. All users will get free two-day shipping on their first order, so if that's not a cue to start shopping now, we don't know what is! Find out more on freepeople.com, and download the app for free on your iPhone today at itunes.apple.com.

