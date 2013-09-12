Download This! Christian Louboutin App Picks the Right Nude for You

Image zoom Courtesy Christian Louboutin, Ali Mahdavi

Ever wonder which shade of nude pump is perfect for you? Christian Louboutin has you covered! To celebrate the introduction of the brand's new Nudes collection, Louboutin has just has released a free app for your iPhone and iPad that instructs you on what shade of nude best matches your skin tone. With Louboutin Shades, all you have to do is take a picture of your own foot, and it will match you with the best pair! The new collection offers a spectrum of nudes, and re-imagines the color from a pale blush to introduce different shades of the hue meant to match any skin tone. Download the app on itunes.apple.com and look for the Christian Louboutin Nudes collection in their boutiques and on christianlouboutin.com now!Plus, click through to vote for best shopping inspiration on Pinterest in our Social Media Awards! MORE:• Stars in Their Favorite Louboutin Shoes• See the Pretty New iPhone 5C and 5S!• Shop the 24 Most-Stylish Tech Accessories