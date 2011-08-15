Download This App: InStyle and Shopkick's New Pop-Up Store!

Shopkick, one of the fastest-growing rewards-and-discount mobile shopping apps, is teaming up with InStyle to bring you its first ever shop-within-an-app: The InStyle Pop-Up Store! Every month, you can check in to Shopkick to find out where to buy pieces plucked from our pages, and—even cooler!—unlock exclusive styling tips. Get started by downloading the app to your Android mobile device or iPhone (just search for Shopkick) now, and editors' picks will be available beginning Friday, August 19th. Come on, let's be shopping buddies!

